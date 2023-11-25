Will John-Jason Peterka Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
Will John-Jason Peterka find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Peterka stats and insights
- Peterka has scored in eight of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Devils this season, and has scored one goal.
- Peterka has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Peterka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|20:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|14:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:19
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|15:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|18:24
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:15
|Home
|L 5-1
Sabres vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
