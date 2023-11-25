Will John-Jason Peterka find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Peterka stats and insights

  • Peterka has scored in eight of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Devils this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Peterka has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:59 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 14:35 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:23 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:19 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 2 1 1 15:47 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 18:24 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:15 Home L 5-1

Sabres vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

