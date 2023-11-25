John-Jason Peterka Game Preview: Sabres vs. Devils - November 25
John-Jason Peterka and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Thinking about a bet on Peterka? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
John-Jason Peterka vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Devils Game Info
|Sabres vs Devils Prediction
|Sabres vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Devils Player Props
|How to Watch Sabres vs Devils
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Peterka Season Stats Insights
- Peterka has averaged 15:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).
- Peterka has a goal in eight games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Peterka has a point in 12 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Peterka has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Peterka hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Peterka has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Peterka Stats vs. the Devils
- On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 67 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|20
|Games
|4
|15
|Points
|3
|8
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.