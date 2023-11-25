John-Jason Peterka and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Thinking about a bet on Peterka? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sabres vs Devils Game Info

Peterka Season Stats Insights

Peterka has averaged 15:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Peterka has a goal in eight games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Peterka has a point in 12 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Peterka has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Peterka hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Peterka has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Peterka Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 67 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 4 15 Points 3 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

