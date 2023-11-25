When the New Jersey Devils play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will John Marino find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will John Marino score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Marino stats and insights

Marino has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Marino has no points on the power play.

Marino's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 63 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Marino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:27 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:25 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:27 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:59 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:29 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:52 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:47 Away W 5-3

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

