Should you wager on John Tavares to light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Tavares stats and insights

Tavares has scored in seven of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

Tavares averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.3%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 50 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Tavares recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:07 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 16:59 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:45 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:09 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 2 0 2 16:15 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 1 1 0 19:25 Home L 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

