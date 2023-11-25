The Toronto Maple Leafs, with John Tavares, are in action Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Tavares' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

John Tavares vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Tavares has averaged 18:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In seven of 18 games this season, Tavares has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Tavares has a point in 12 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points five times.

Tavares has an assist in seven of 18 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Tavares' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Tavares Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 50 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 18 Games 3 19 Points 2 7 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

