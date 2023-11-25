Jonathan Huberdeau will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche play on Saturday at Ball Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Huberdeau's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Huberdeau has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 17:15 on the ice per game.

Huberdeau has a goal in four games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Huberdeau has a point in nine of 20 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Huberdeau has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Huberdeau's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Huberdeau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 3 12 Points 1 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

