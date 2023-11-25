Will Kevin Labanc Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 25?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Labanc find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Labanc stats and insights
- Labanc is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In two games against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Labanc recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:46
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 6-0
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
