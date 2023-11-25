Will Kyle Burroughs find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Burroughs stats and insights

Burroughs is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in two games (three shots).

Burroughs has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Burroughs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Home W 5-1 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:31 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:22 Home L 10-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.