Will Kyle Okposo Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
Can we count on Kyle Okposo finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Okposo stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Okposo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Okposo has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 67 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Okposo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 5-1
Sabres vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
