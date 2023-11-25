Can we count on Kyle Okposo finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Okposo stats and insights

  • In one of 20 games this season, Okposo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Okposo has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 67 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Okposo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 14:28 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.