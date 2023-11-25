Kyle Palmieri Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flyers - November 25
Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Palmieri against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kyle Palmieri vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Flyers Game Info
|Islanders vs Flyers Prediction
|Islanders vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Flyers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Palmieri Season Stats Insights
- Palmieri's plus-minus this season, in 17:34 per game on the ice, is -2.
- In five of 19 games this season, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In 10 of 19 games this season, Palmieri has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.
- Palmieri has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability is 52.6% that Palmieri hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Palmieri has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Palmieri Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+5).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|19
|Games
|5
|12
|Points
|1
|5
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.