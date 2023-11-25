Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Palmieri against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri's plus-minus this season, in 17:34 per game on the ice, is -2.

In five of 19 games this season, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 19 games this season, Palmieri has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Palmieri has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Palmieri hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Palmieri has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 19 Games 5 12 Points 1 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.