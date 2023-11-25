Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Prudential Center. If you'd like to wager on Hughes' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Luke Hughes vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 19:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Hughes has a goal in one of his 18 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hughes has a point in seven games this year (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

Hughes has an assist in six of 18 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 63 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 18 Games 2 10 Points 2 1 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

