MacKenzie Weegar will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche play on Saturday at Ball Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Weegar in that upcoming Flames-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Weegar has averaged 21:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In four of 20 games this year, Weegar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Weegar has a point in eight of 20 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Weegar has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Weegar has an implied probability of 39.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Weegar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Weegar Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 57 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 3 10 Points 2 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

