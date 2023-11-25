Can we count on Marc Staal finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

  • Staal is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Islanders this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Staal has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

