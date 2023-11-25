Can we count on Marc Staal finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

Staal is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not scored against the Islanders this season in one game (zero shots).

Staal has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

