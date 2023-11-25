On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Mario Ferraro going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

Ferraro is yet to score through 20 games this season.

In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Ferraro has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 52 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 26:17 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:39 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:47 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:19 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 10-2

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

