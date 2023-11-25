Should you wager on Mark Giordano to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Mark Giordano score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Giordano stats and insights

Giordano has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Giordano has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 50 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Giordano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:13 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:34 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:19 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:36 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:44 Home L 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

