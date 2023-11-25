Saturday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) and Arkansas Razorbacks (6-0) squaring off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 72-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on November 25.

Their last time out, the Golden Eagles won on Friday 73-65 against Boston College.

Marquette vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Marquette vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 72, Arkansas 69

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Schedule Analysis

Marquette has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

Marquette has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 49) on November 11

73-65 over Boston College (No. 96) on November 24

84-51 at home over UT Martin (No. 230) on November 6

92-58 on the road over IUPUI (No. 244) on November 15

96-36 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 336) on November 19

Marquette Leaders

Mackenzie Hare: 17.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.6 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (21-for-36)

17.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.6 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (21-for-36) Liza Karlen: 15 PTS, 60 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

15 PTS, 60 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Rose Nkumu: 9.4 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL, 70.8 FG%, 77.8 3PT% (7-for-9)

9.4 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL, 70.8 FG%, 77.8 3PT% (7-for-9) Jordan King: 16.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

16.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Frannie Hottinger: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG%

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +139 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 27.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.2 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 55.4 per contest (59th in college basketball).

