The Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) meet the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Marquette vs. Arkansas Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marquette Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Players to Watch

Mackenzie Hare: 17.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Liza Karlen: 15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Rose Nkumu: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Jordan King: 16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Frannie Hottinger: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Players to Watch

Hare: 17.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Karlen: 15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Nkumu: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK King: 16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Hottinger: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.