The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Martin Pospisil score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

  • Pospisil has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • Pospisil has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 57 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

