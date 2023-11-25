Will Martin Pospisil Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 25?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Martin Pospisil score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Pospisil stats and insights
- Pospisil has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Pospisil has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 57 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
