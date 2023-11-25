The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Martin Pospisil score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pospisil stats and insights

Pospisil has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

Pospisil has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 57 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.