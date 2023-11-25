The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Mathew Barzal light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

  • Barzal has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 7.8% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:05 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 19:27 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:34 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:12 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:43 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 21:08 Home L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

