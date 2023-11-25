The New York Islanders, with Mathew Barzal, will be in action Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Looking to wager on Barzal's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Barzal has averaged 18:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Barzal has a goal in five of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barzal has a point in 13 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Barzal has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 19 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Barzal's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

Barzal has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 19 Games 5 16 Points 2 5 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

