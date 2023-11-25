Can we count on Matt Benning scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Matt Benning score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Benning stats and insights

Benning is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Benning has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 52 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

