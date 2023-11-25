Will Matt Benning Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 25?
Can we count on Matt Benning scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Matt Benning score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Benning stats and insights
- Benning is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
- Benning has no points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 52 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
