Will Mattias Samuelsson Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mattias Samuelsson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Samuelsson stats and insights
- Samuelsson has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.
- Samuelsson's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Samuelsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:28
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|2:30
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|26:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:41
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:55
|Away
|L 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.