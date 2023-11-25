For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mattias Samuelsson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Samuelsson stats and insights

Samuelsson has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.

Samuelsson's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:47 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:36 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 4-0 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:30 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 26:07 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:41 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:55 Away L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.