Will Max Willman Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 25?
Can we anticipate Max Willman scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Max Willman score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Willman stats and insights
- Willman has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- Willman has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are allowing 63 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.