Can we anticipate Max Willman scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Max Willman score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Willman stats and insights

Willman has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

Willman has zero points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 63 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

