When the New Jersey Devils play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael McLeod find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McLeod stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, McLeod has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

McLeod has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:55 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:36 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:06 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:07 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:34 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:20 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.