Will Mikael Backlund Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 25?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Mikael Backlund going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Backlund stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Backlund has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
- Backlund has no points on the power play.
- Backlund's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Backlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:16
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|2
|2
|0
|17:46
|Away
|W 6-3
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
