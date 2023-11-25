The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund among them, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Backlund in that upcoming Flames-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mikael Backlund vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund's plus-minus this season, in 19:10 per game on the ice, is +5.

Backlund has a goal in two of the 20 games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Backlund has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In six of 20 games this season, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Backlund hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 57 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 3 9 Points 0 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

