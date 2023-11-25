Will Mikael Granlund Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 25?
Can we expect Mikael Granlund finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Granlund stats and insights
- Granlund is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Granlund has picked up two assists on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Granlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|22:27
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|21:05
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Home
|L 10-2
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
