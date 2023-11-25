Mikael Granlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks meet on Saturday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Granlund are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikael Granlund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund has averaged 20:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Through 13 games this year, Granlund has yet to score a goal.

In three of 13 games this year, Granlund has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Granlund has an assist in three of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Granlund goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Granlund has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Granlund Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+33) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 13 Games 4 4 Points 2 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.