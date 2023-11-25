The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) will look to end a three-game road skid when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Klotsche Center, airing at 12:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. Central Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Chippewas put up an average of 63.5 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 64.3 the Panthers allow.

Milwaukee is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 63.5 points.

The Panthers record 5.0 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Chippewas allow (73.8).

When Central Michigan allows fewer than 68.8 points, it is 1-1.

The Panthers are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Chippewas allow to opponents (42.0%).

The Chippewas shoot 36.9% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Panthers allow.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kamy Peppler: 14.7 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 41.8 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

14.7 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 41.8 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Kendall Nead: 21.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

21.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Jorey Buwalda: 8.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 51.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 51.4 FG% Jada Donaldson: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Angie Cera: 10.0 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

Milwaukee Schedule