The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) play the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. This matchup will begin at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Milwaukee Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Top Players (2022-23)

BJ Freeman: 18.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kentrell Pullian: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmad Rand: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK Justin Thomas: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Markeith Browning II: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Miss Top Players (2022-23)

Felipe Haase: 15.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Austin Crowley: 16.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK DeAndre Pinckney: 12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Denijay Harris: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Mo Arnold: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Milwaukee Rank Milwaukee AVG Southern Miss AVG Southern Miss Rank 32nd 78.2 Points Scored 73.8 127th 293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 66.1 63rd 13th 35.9 Rebounds 33.2 90th 35th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.0 219th 109th 13.9 Assists 14.8 56th 345th 14.6 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.