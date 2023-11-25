Will Mitchell Marner Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 25?
Can we anticipate Mitchell Marner lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Marner stats and insights
- In five of 18 games this season, Marner has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.
- Marner's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 50 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Marner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|20:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|4
|1
|3
|20:57
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|4
|1
|3
|18:11
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|25:18
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Home
|L 4-1
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
