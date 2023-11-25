Mitchell Marner will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Marner in the Maple Leafs-Penguins game? Use our stats and information below.

Mitchell Marner vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:10 per game on the ice, is -2.

Marner has a goal in five games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Marner has a point in 12 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 18 games this year, Marner has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Marner's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marner has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marner Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 50 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 18 Games 3 20 Points 4 5 Goals 2 15 Assists 2

