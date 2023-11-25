The Lafayette Leopards (1-4) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the Monmouth Hawks (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Monmouth vs. Lafayette Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Monmouth Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hawks have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Leopards' opponents have made.
  • Monmouth is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 205th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leopards rank 322nd.
  • The Hawks score 74.4 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 70.4 the Leopards allow.
  • When Monmouth puts up more than 70.4 points, it is 3-0.

Lafayette Stats Insights

  • The Leopards' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Lafayette has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.4% from the field.
  • The Leopards are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks sit at 117th.
  • The Leopards put up 15.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Hawks allow (76.4).
  • When Lafayette allows fewer than 74.4 points, it is 1-2.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Monmouth averaged the same number of points when playing at home and in away games (61.0) last year.
  • The Hawks surrendered 73.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.2 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Monmouth drained 0.3 fewer treys per game (3.8) than when playing on the road (4.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (25.6%) compared to in away games (29.7%).

Lafayette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Lafayette averaged 61.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.0.
  • At home, the Leopards conceded 63.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.4).
  • Lafayette drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (9.0) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than away (33.8%).

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Princeton L 82-57 OceanFirst Bank Center
11/21/2023 Lehigh W 88-79 OceanFirst Bank Center
11/24/2023 Belmont W 93-84 Palestra
11/25/2023 Lafayette - Palestra
11/26/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra
11/29/2023 @ Cornell - Newman Arena

Lafayette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Pepperdine L 76-53 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/19/2023 Wilkes W 69-53 Kirby Sports Center
11/24/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 74-72 Palestra
11/25/2023 Monmouth - Palestra
11/26/2023 Belmont - Palestra
11/29/2023 Drexel - Kirby Sports Center

