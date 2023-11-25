The Lafayette Leopards (1-4) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the Monmouth Hawks (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Monmouth vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Monmouth Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Leopards' opponents have made.

Monmouth is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the 205th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leopards rank 322nd.

The Hawks score 74.4 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 70.4 the Leopards allow.

When Monmouth puts up more than 70.4 points, it is 3-0.

Lafayette Stats Insights

The Leopards' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (43.4%).

Lafayette has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.4% from the field.

The Leopards are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks sit at 117th.

The Leopards put up 15.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Hawks allow (76.4).

When Lafayette allows fewer than 74.4 points, it is 1-2.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth averaged the same number of points when playing at home and in away games (61.0) last year.

The Hawks surrendered 73.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.2 in road games.

When playing at home, Monmouth drained 0.3 fewer treys per game (3.8) than when playing on the road (4.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (25.6%) compared to in away games (29.7%).

Lafayette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Lafayette averaged 61.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.0.

At home, the Leopards conceded 63.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.4).

Lafayette drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (9.0) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than away (33.8%).

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Princeton L 82-57 OceanFirst Bank Center 11/21/2023 Lehigh W 88-79 OceanFirst Bank Center 11/24/2023 Belmont W 93-84 Palestra 11/25/2023 Lafayette - Palestra 11/26/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra 11/29/2023 @ Cornell - Newman Arena

Lafayette Upcoming Schedule