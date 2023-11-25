How to Watch Monmouth vs. Lafayette on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Lafayette Leopards (1-4) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the Monmouth Hawks (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Monmouth vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Monmouth Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Leopards' opponents have made.
- Monmouth is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 205th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leopards rank 322nd.
- The Hawks score 74.4 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 70.4 the Leopards allow.
- When Monmouth puts up more than 70.4 points, it is 3-0.
Lafayette Stats Insights
- The Leopards' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (43.4%).
- Lafayette has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.4% from the field.
- The Leopards are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks sit at 117th.
- The Leopards put up 15.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Hawks allow (76.4).
- When Lafayette allows fewer than 74.4 points, it is 1-2.
Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Monmouth averaged the same number of points when playing at home and in away games (61.0) last year.
- The Hawks surrendered 73.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.2 in road games.
- When playing at home, Monmouth drained 0.3 fewer treys per game (3.8) than when playing on the road (4.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (25.6%) compared to in away games (29.7%).
Lafayette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Lafayette averaged 61.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.0.
- At home, the Leopards conceded 63.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.4).
- Lafayette drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (9.0) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than away (33.8%).
Monmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Princeton
|L 82-57
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Lehigh
|W 88-79
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/24/2023
|Belmont
|W 93-84
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Palestra
|11/26/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|11/29/2023
|@ Cornell
|-
|Newman Arena
Lafayette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 76-53
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/19/2023
|Wilkes
|W 69-53
|Kirby Sports Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|L 74-72
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Palestra
|11/26/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Palestra
|11/29/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
