Saturday's contest at Palestra has the Monmouth Hawks (3-2) squaring off against the Lafayette Leopards (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 77-65 win, as our model heavily favors Monmouth.

According to our computer prediction, Monmouth projects to cover the 4-point spread in its matchup against Lafayette. The total has been set at 138, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Monmouth vs. Lafayette Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Palestra Line: Monmouth -4

Monmouth -4 Point Total: 138

138 Moneyline (To Win): Monmouth -179, Lafayette +150

Monmouth vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 77, Lafayette 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Monmouth vs. Lafayette

Pick ATS: Monmouth (-4)



Monmouth (-4) Pick OU: Over (138)



Monmouth has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Lafayette, who is 2-2-0 ATS. The Hawks have hit the over in three games, while Leopards games have gone over one time. The teams put up 135.2 points per game combined, 2.8 less than this matchup's total.

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks are being outscored by 2.0 points per game with a -10 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (197th in college basketball) and give up 76.4 per outing (286th in college basketball).

Monmouth averages 32.8 rebounds per game (203rd in college basketball) compared to the 32.4 of its opponents.

Monmouth connects on 9.0 three-pointers per game (66th in college basketball) at a 42.1% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 9.0 its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

The Hawks rank 204th in college basketball with 93.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 295th in college basketball defensively with 95.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Monmouth loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.8 (228th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.6.

Lafayette Performance Insights

The Leopards put up 60.8 points per game (350th in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per contest (170th in college basketball). They have a -48 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

Lafayette averages 28.8 rebounds per game (322nd in college basketball) while allowing 31.6 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.8 boards per game.

Lafayette knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

Lafayette has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (205th in college basketball), 1.2 more than the 11.2 it forces (257th in college basketball).

