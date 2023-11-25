The Monmouth Hawks (1-1) will play the Lafayette Leopards (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Monmouth vs. Lafayette Game Information

Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)

CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Monmouth vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank 355th 61.7 Points Scored 62.4 352nd 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 65.6 50th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 29.6 298th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th 362nd 4.1 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 268th 12.0 Assists 15.5 29th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 10.7 61st

