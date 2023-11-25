Monmouth vs. Lafayette November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Monmouth Hawks (1-1) will play the Lafayette Leopards (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Monmouth vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jack Collins: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Klemen Vuga: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tahron Allen: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 4.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)
- CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Monmouth vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Monmouth Rank
|Monmouth AVG
|Lafayette AVG
|Lafayette Rank
|355th
|61.7
|Points Scored
|62.4
|352nd
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|50th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|289th
|362nd
|4.1
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
