The Lafayette Leopards (1-4) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Monmouth Hawks (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is 138.

Monmouth vs. Lafayette Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Favorite Spread Over/Under Monmouth -3.5 138

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Monmouth vs Lafayette Betting Records & Stats

The Hawks' ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

Monmouth has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -175.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Lafayette is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Leopards have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +145 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Lafayette has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Monmouth vs. Lafayette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138 % of Games Over 138 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Monmouth 4 80% 74.4 135.2 76.4 146.8 143.5 Lafayette 2 50% 60.8 135.2 70.4 146.8 137.5

Additional Monmouth vs Lafayette Insights & Trends

The Hawks record only 4.0 more points per game (74.4) than the Leopards allow (70.4).

Monmouth has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when scoring more than 70.4 points.

The Leopards put up an average of 60.8 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 76.4 the Hawks allow.

Monmouth vs. Lafayette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Monmouth 4-1-0 0-0 3-1-1 Lafayette 2-2-0 2-2 1-3-0

Monmouth vs. Lafayette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Monmouth Lafayette 3-10 Home Record 5-7 3-15 Away Record 5-16 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-1 6-12-0 Away ATS Record 12-9-0 61.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.9 61.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 12-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-10-0

