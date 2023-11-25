When the Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Morgan Frost light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

Frost has scored in one of 10 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Frost has zero points on the power play.

Frost's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:45 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 2 2 0 16:39 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 6-3 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:41 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 3-2 10/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2 10/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 4-2

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

