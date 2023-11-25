The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Morgan Rielly, are in action Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Rielly available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Morgan Rielly vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

Rielly's plus-minus this season, in 24:51 per game on the ice, is +5.

Rielly has a goal in three of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Rielly has a point in nine games this season (out of 18), including multiple points five times.

Rielly has an assist in nine of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Rielly hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Rielly going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 50 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 18 Games 2 15 Points 3 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 3

