How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Howard Bison (2-4) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knott Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot 42.4% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Bison allowed to opponents.
- Mount St. Mary's went 5-6 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison finished 134th.
- Last year, the Mountaineers recorded 8.9 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Bison allowed (72.6).
- Mount St. Mary's went 5-2 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Howard Stats Insights
- The Bison have shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
- Howard is 1-2 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Bison are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 68th.
- The Bison put up an average of 75.2 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 69.8 the Mountaineers allow.
Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mount St. Mary's put up 61.6 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it performed better on offense, averaging 65.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Mountaineers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game (62.9) than when playing on the road (70.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Mount St. Mary's was equally balanced at home and in away games last season, averaging 6.6 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.2% three-point percentage at home and a 34.3% clip in road games.
Howard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Howard scored 82.9 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged away (69.1).
- At home, the Bison gave up 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.8.
- Howard drained more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.4%) than on the road (34.6%).
Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Coppin State
|W 74-60
|Knott Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Georgetown
|L 83-72
|Capital One Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ American
|L 68-65
|Bender Arena
|11/25/2023
|Howard
|-
|Knott Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Manhattan
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|Siena
|-
|Knott Arena
Howard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Boston University
|W 64-53
|Burr Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 85-63
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Bryant
|L 67-61
|Chace Athletic Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
|11/28/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/11/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
