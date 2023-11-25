The Howard Bison (2-4) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knott Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Howard Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot 42.4% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Bison allowed to opponents.
  • Mount St. Mary's went 5-6 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison finished 134th.
  • Last year, the Mountaineers recorded 8.9 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Bison allowed (72.6).
  • Mount St. Mary's went 5-2 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Howard Stats Insights

  • The Bison have shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • Howard is 1-2 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bison are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 68th.
  • The Bison put up an average of 75.2 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 69.8 the Mountaineers allow.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Mount St. Mary's put up 61.6 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it performed better on offense, averaging 65.8 points per contest.
  • At home, the Mountaineers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game (62.9) than when playing on the road (70.8).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Mount St. Mary's was equally balanced at home and in away games last season, averaging 6.6 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.2% three-point percentage at home and a 34.3% clip in road games.

Howard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Howard scored 82.9 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged away (69.1).
  • At home, the Bison gave up 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.8.
  • Howard drained more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.4%) than on the road (34.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Coppin State W 74-60 Knott Arena
11/18/2023 @ Georgetown L 83-72 Capital One Arena
11/22/2023 @ American L 68-65 Bender Arena
11/25/2023 Howard - Knott Arena
12/1/2023 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium
12/3/2023 Siena - Knott Arena

Howard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Boston University W 64-53 Burr Gymnasium
11/18/2023 @ Rutgers L 85-63 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/20/2023 @ Bryant L 67-61 Chace Athletic Center
11/25/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's - Knott Arena
11/28/2023 Cincinnati - Burr Gymnasium
12/11/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.