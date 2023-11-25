The Howard Bison (2-4) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knott Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Howard Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland TV: ESPN+

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot 42.4% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Bison allowed to opponents.

Mount St. Mary's went 5-6 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison finished 134th.

Last year, the Mountaineers recorded 8.9 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Bison allowed (72.6).

Mount St. Mary's went 5-2 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Howard Stats Insights

The Bison have shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

Howard is 1-2 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Bison are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 68th.

The Bison put up an average of 75.2 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 69.8 the Mountaineers allow.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mount St. Mary's put up 61.6 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it performed better on offense, averaging 65.8 points per contest.

At home, the Mountaineers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game (62.9) than when playing on the road (70.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, Mount St. Mary's was equally balanced at home and in away games last season, averaging 6.6 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.2% three-point percentage at home and a 34.3% clip in road games.

Howard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Howard scored 82.9 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged away (69.1).

At home, the Bison gave up 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.8.

Howard drained more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.4%) than on the road (34.6%).

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 Coppin State W 74-60 Knott Arena 11/18/2023 @ Georgetown L 83-72 Capital One Arena 11/22/2023 @ American L 68-65 Bender Arena 11/25/2023 Howard - Knott Arena 12/1/2023 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium 12/3/2023 Siena - Knott Arena

Howard Upcoming Schedule