Saturday's game that pits the Howard Bison (2-4) versus the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-3) at Knott Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Howard. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mount St. Mary's vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Emmitsburg, Maryland

Emmitsburg, Maryland Venue: Knott Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mount St. Mary's vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 73, Mount St. Mary's 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Mount St. Mary's vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Howard (-0.7)

Howard (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

Last year, Mount St. Mary's was 17th-worst in the nation offensively (63.7 points scored per game) and 82nd on defense (67.0 points conceded).

With 30.1 rebounds per game and 31.5 rebounds conceded, the Mountaineers were 270th and 192nd in the country, respectively, last season.

At 12.4 assists per game last year, Mount St. Mary's was 230th in the nation.

The Mountaineers were 256th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and 102nd in 3-point percentage (35.4%) last year.

Mount St. Mary's gave up 6.8 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 128th and 144th, respectively, in the country.

Mount St. Mary's attempted 34.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 65.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.5% of Mount St. Mary's buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.5% were 2-pointers.

Howard Performance Insights

The Bison are being outscored by 4.8 points per game, with a -29 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.2 points per game (185th in college basketball), and give up 80.0 per contest (324th in college basketball).

Howard pulls down 33.3 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.0 boards per game.

Howard makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.3%.

Howard has committed 4.5 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.2 (335th in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (284th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.