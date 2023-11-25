The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-1) will meet the Howard Bison (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Howard Game Information

Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Howard Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Mount St. Mary's vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mount St. Mary's Rank Mount St. Mary's AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank 342nd 63.7 Points Scored 75.3 90th 82nd 67.0 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 270th 30.1 Rebounds 32.4 134th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 230th 12.4 Assists 14.9 52nd 304th 13.2 Turnovers 15.9 361st

