The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-1) will meet the Howard Bison (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Howard Game Information

Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Howard Top Players (2022-23)

  • Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Mount St. Mary's vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mount St. Mary's Rank Mount St. Mary's AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank
342nd 63.7 Points Scored 75.3 90th
82nd 67.0 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
270th 30.1 Rebounds 32.4 134th
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
230th 12.4 Assists 14.9 52nd
304th 13.2 Turnovers 15.9 361st

