The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nathan Bastian find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Bastian has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:38 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 6:59 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:52 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:02 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 0 1 8:24 Away W 5-3

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

