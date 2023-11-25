Will Nathan Bastian Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 25?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nathan Bastian find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bastian stats and insights
- Bastian has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Bastian has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Bastian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|6:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:02
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|8:24
|Away
|W 5-3
Devils vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
