Nazem Kadri will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Calgary Flames play the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. If you're considering a wager on Kadri against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Nazem Kadri vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Kadri has averaged 18:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

Kadri has a goal in four games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kadri has a point in 10 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points three times.

Kadri has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 20 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Kadri hits the over on his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Kadri going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kadri Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 3 13 Points 2 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

