Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Robertson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

Robertson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 23.1% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 50 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

