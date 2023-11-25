Will Nicholas Robertson Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 25?
Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Robertson stats and insights
- In three of seven games this season, Robertson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
- Robertson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 23.1% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 50 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
