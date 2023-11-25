When the Philadelphia Flyers play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Nicolas Deslauriers light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Deslauriers stats and insights

Deslauriers is yet to score through 20 games this season.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Deslauriers has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Deslauriers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:48 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:53 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:53 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:44 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:56 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:15 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:42 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 5-1

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

