When the San Jose Sharks square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Okhotyuk stats and insights

  • Okhotyuk is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
  • Okhotyuk has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 52 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Okhotyuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:52 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 22:40 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:39 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 10-2

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

