Will Nikita Okhotyuk Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 25?
When the San Jose Sharks square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Okhotyuk stats and insights
- Okhotyuk is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- Okhotyuk has zero points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 52 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Okhotyuk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:52
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|22:40
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:39
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|L 10-2
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
