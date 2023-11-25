When the San Jose Sharks square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Okhotyuk stats and insights

Okhotyuk is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Okhotyuk has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 52 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Okhotyuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:52 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 22:40 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:39 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 10-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.