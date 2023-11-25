Should you wager on Nikita Zadorov to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Zadorov has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 57 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Zadorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:03 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:30 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:33 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:15 Away W 6-3

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

