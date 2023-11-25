On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Noah Dobson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dobson stats and insights

In six of 19 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 31:05 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:14 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:04 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 24:51 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 24:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:22 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 24:55 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:49 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.