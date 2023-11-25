Noah Dobson will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers meet on Saturday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Dobson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Dobson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Dobson has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 24:49 on the ice per game.

Dobson has a goal in six of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dobson has a point in 13 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 19 games this season, Dobson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Dobson has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Dobson has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dobson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 19 Games 5 16 Points 4 6 Goals 1 10 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.