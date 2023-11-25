Noah Dobson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flyers - November 25
Noah Dobson will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers meet on Saturday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Dobson? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Noah Dobson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)
Dobson Season Stats Insights
- In 19 games this season, Dobson has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 24:49 on the ice per game.
- Dobson has a goal in six of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Dobson has a point in 13 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points three times.
- In nine of 19 games this season, Dobson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Dobson has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Dobson has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Dobson Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|19
|Games
|5
|16
|Points
|4
|6
|Goals
|1
|10
|Assists
|3
