Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames will face the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Ball Arena. Looking to bet on Hanifin's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Noah Hanifin vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin's plus-minus this season, in 22:24 per game on the ice, is -1.

Hanifin has a goal in four games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hanifin has a point in nine of 20 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Hanifin has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Hanifin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 57 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 3 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

